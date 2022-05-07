Windows 10 comes with a pretty good video editor in “Photos” if one just wants to do a simple edit and add a bit of sound, maybe a few effects. But the latest MS video editor does not handle transitions between video clips (in this video, the ‘clips’ are just still images from Pinterest).

So I thought I would branch out and try something new. The three main contenders I want to test are Kdenlive, OpenShot, and Shotcut—all are free and have a pretty good rep. according to various reviewers.

Today, I tried Kdenlive. I began with the Linux app image version, which crashed when I tried to render this. To overcome that problem, I migrated the project to the Windows version of Kdenlive, which seems to work fine.

If you watch it on YouTube and not here, it seems to come out framed as if it’s being played on a phone.

What do you think?

Do I have a future with beautiful women? 😁😁😁