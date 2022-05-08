For Mother’s Day, I thought I’d try out OpenShot video editor. It’s free and packed full of features, only some of which I tried. If you need more, you can also integrate it with Blender and Inkscape but what you see here was done with the basic, default version (without installing any addons or peripherals).

Once I got the hang of OpenShot, I really liked working with it. It seems a bit slicker than Kdenlive, which I tested out yesterday.

The soundtrack is from bensound.com.

The TV series is Jesus of Nazareth, with Olivia Hussey as Mary. Hussey has starred in many films and TV shows. One of my favorites is her role as a college student in the sleeper film Black Christmas, filmed in Toronto but with American flags in the police office if I remember right.