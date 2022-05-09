I must always trust my gut feelings. Yesterday I perused the free video editor Shotcut and this morning set down to do something with it. From the getgo, to be honest, I didn’t have a good feeling about Shotcut. Turns out it just didn’t work for me, so I returned to the old standby of Windows 10 Photos (which also does basic videos).

If you watch this you’ll see a pic of yours truly down at the Toronto waterfront. There’s a long bike ride you can take over a landfill, where I’m standing. I still use my 80s Vetta bike helmet. Someone said I looked like a ‘geek’ in it but that’s just me. A geek to the core. I actually like the look and am not so concerned about running out and buying stuff to simply fit in with the latest T.O. trends. What’s that anyhow? 😄

Along those lines, for a while I rode a ladies’ bike that I bought for 80 bucks secondhand. Ladies bikes actually make a lot of sense with men because a crossbar in the groin is no fun for guys and ladies bikes avoid that problem nicely.

Someone apparently said something to someone else about my riding a ladies bike, which ultimately got back to me. I have never been hung up on the gender thing before it became politically correct, nay, mandatory to not be hung up about it.

I guess some small minds follow the trends and judge even when we’re well ahead of the curve!

The final pic in the above slideshow is sorta sad. The diamond-shaped shadowy object is a “for sale” sign at our old family cottage. My great grandfather on my dad’s side built the place at the turn of the century. That smallish shadow mars the pic for me. But life is about change and not clinging to the past.

The more we let go of things, the more we gain.