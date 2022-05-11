“Giving someone who tried to overturn an election and helped incite an insurrection a major forum to continue undermining democracy is dangerous.”

Source: Critics Say Musk Lifting Trump Twitter Ban Would Assist ‘Authoritarian Crusade’

Opinion:

Lifting a ban on free speech is authoritarian? How does that work? I mean, isn’t it the other way around?

Look, if people don’t resonate with what’s being said, nothing will happen. And if they do, a counter-group needs to generate what Michel Foucault called a counter-discourse. A counter-discourse is not just talk that challenges a given perspective or practice. For Foucault, discourses and the counter-discourses that oppose them are ideas, utterances and practices.

He notes that discourse is distinctly material in effect, producing what he calls ‘practices that systematically form the objects of which they speak’. | Source

So if I don’t like, for instance, PM Trudeau’s carbon tax while gas is hovering around $2 a litre and the price of my dish detergent has doubled, I do something about it. See my latest video, for instance.

Trudeau’s ‘discourse’ is that taxing Canadians will lead to a better world. My ‘counter-discourse’ is that the heavy price of our energy taxes (Carbon taxes are just the latest) is far more damaging than the perceived – I would say, pie in the sky – benefits that Trudeau espouses. For the record, Canada stands at about 2% of global emissions, which really is a minimal figure.

Not a lot of likes for my Green Church video but that’s okay. I didn’t expect it because the Church of Green has done such a thorough job of conditioning (brainwashing?) people around the world. However, I am still able to present an alternative argument. I am not being banned from doing so. And that is democratic.

To ban someone for fear that they might dupe others, as you perceive it, is indeed authoritarian. A ban itself is a discourse. It says, “I have the power to shut you up so I will.” Lifting a ban would correct the ‘powerful bully’ problem. It would not instantly correct all problems but at least everything would be out in the open and not buried away, as so many dictators and tyrants prefer.

Even ‘green’ and ‘democratic’ ones.