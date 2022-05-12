Hi everyone. I really enjoyed this edit and update. I feel that I’m getting my writer’s stride and look forward to posting even more compelling installments of this adventure! — MC

Louis was aware of their voices but too rapt to pay attention. He waved his right hand back and forth a bit to motion that he could hear them.

“See,” Stella said, somewhat relieved. “He’s fine. Just a philosopher type.”

“I guess so,” said Red, a brawny young man in a red and black checked shirt.

A few more minutes passed and the scenes in Louis’s head quickly shifted. As if being vaulted from some sickly cavern of horror and despair to one of glorious delight and joy, he now saw heavenly visions that more than compensated for the horrors of the underworld.

Cherubim and Seraphim flitted about among a dazzling array of heavenly beings, too numerous and splendid to describe. The Divine Mother herself gazed down amiably, with a love so strong that it could conquer the gates of hell. But Louis could only see the upper worlds, he didn’t actually feel their magnificence. Nevertheless, he was so absorbed by the wealth of beauty that he didn’t want to come back to Earth. But eventually, he heard Stella’s voice.

“Louis!” She threw a cup of water on his face.

“Yes.” He replied after a few moments, with a slight sigh.

“You’re high.”

“I know.” He said.

“We were getting worried about you.”

Refocussing, Louis looked around. He felt a bit of pain behind his eyes. A minor headache.

After gathering his wits by the glow of the fire, Louis said, “Well, that certainly was an experience.”

“Where were you?” Stella asked.

“Oh, it’s a long story…” Louis replied, too tired to go into the details. “I was all over the place.” He looked down at his feet. “I saw incredible things.”

“This is sensi! It’ll do that to ya!” Red said, lifting the seedless joint into the air with an ear-to-ear grin.

Red didn’t believe the story about Louis and Stella coming from the future, but he was curious. There was something different about them but he couldn’t put his finger on it.

“So what time do you come from?” he asked, probing a bit more.

“23rd–”

“Louis!” Stella tried to stop him.

“Century,” he finished.

“Cool.” Red, said, prodding him on. “Sort of like a Back to the Future thing?”

Louis had seen the vid.

“Yeah, that’s it,” he replied.

Smart people, these 21st-century kids, he thought. Not much technological skill, but they have a strong ability to imagine. Louis didn’t realize Red was only humoring him. Following up on his misconstrued reasoning, Louis mused that a race must first imagine its advances before actually achieving them. Red could think about time travel but was stuck in his own time.

“Have you made first contact?” Red continued.

“With extraterrestrials?” Louis asked.

“Just wondering…”

Louis tried to remember what the 21st century actually knew about extraterrestrials. Not much. A few sightings. Most of them hoaxes. He decided to educate.

“There are aliens all around us, right now,” he said.

“Oh, ya? Are the ships parked beside your time machine!” Red joked.

“No,” Louis began slowly. “But they are watching, listening, waiting, and getting into people’s heads.”

“Oh ya? Why are they doing that?” Red asked, taking another drag from his joint.

“They’re trying to take over the planet.”

“Cool.”

“Not cool,” Stella said with a concerned look on her face.

“It’s sort of like a war,” Louis added. “There are good ones and evil ones. They interface with human consciousness and try to influence people’s actions—for good or for evil.”

Stella decided to join in fully.

“Remember how North America was colonized by the Europeans?” she said.

“Ya,” Red replied quizzically.

“Well, right now as we speak extraterrestrials are trying to take over the planet. But instead of using weapons, they’re using mind control.”

Red sat for a moment, suddenly remembering a dream he had as a child. He dreamt of wheels working within wheels within wheels. A great machine. It was cold and impersonal. Somehow he had to change the order of that cold, lifeless thing.

“Sometimes I think that government employees are thought-controlled by a giant computer in space!” Red joked.

“What do you mean, man?” Jem asked, entering the conversation.

“Well, have you ever seen the way they act when you ask them a simple question?” Red said. “Like robots. What a pack of losers.”

“That’s exactly what I am talking about,” Louis said, remembering his days in graduate studies.

By this time Red began to think that Louis and Stella were pretty odd, but he liked them. He took another drag from his joint and pushed them a bit further.

“So what does all this have to do with Columbus and North America?”

“Well, that’s a parallel situation,” Stella said.

“Parallel?” Red asked.

“Yeah well, aliens from all sorts of dimensions are trying to control people.”

“Like a possession?” Red smiled and exclaimed: “Exorcist!”

“No seriously…” Stella continued, “a lot of ETs are immoral. Some of them are good and try to help. But the whole thing is risky because even the ones that don’t want to hurt us might fuck up and harm us anyhow.”

“You guys are nuts.” Red blew the cover of his mock belief.

“No really. I mean it.” Stella said. “You think you’re so cool sitting there with your cirgarelle. But you don’t know—”

“Joint.” Red interrupted. “Hey, maybe you guys are the aliens.” Several of the group laughed. “I like you guys, but to be honest, you’re pretty weird.”

Louis laughed. “That’s because we are not from your time,” he said emphatically. “How would you come off if someone were trying to kill you and suddenly you found yourself three hundred years in your own past?”

“You never said anything about someone trying to kill you.” Sondra said.

“That’s another story. Well, not really another story. But one thing at a time,” Louis responded.

Sensing the Deadhead’s growing mistrust, he decided to start from the beginning.

