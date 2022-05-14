Internet Addiction is a term created in response to a relatively new psychosocial phenomenon, that of compulsive internet use. It may entail an excessive use of online gaming, social media, chat forums, email, and the abuse of educational sites. It may also involve pornography, hacking, harassment, stalking, and other unsavory activities.

According to contemporary pop psychologists, internet use becomes a compulsion when the user finds that their activity makes them more unhappy than happy and unduly interferes with their jobs, school, or face-to-face social and family life.

Internet addiction can arise as a compulsive, non-therapeutic escape from dealing with real personal problems, loneliness being just one of those problems. However, neither the World Health Organization nor the American Psychiatric Association has formally included internet addiction as a disorder specific to itself. Instead, people usually talk about internet disorder being “associated” with existing psychiatric labels. In other words, if they can’t label it like something with a bar code on the store shelf, they’ll say it’s “linked” to some other artificially constructed label.

Moreover, it would be a fallacy to say that all regular and heavy internet users are escaping reality or avoiding unresolved problems. In fact, the whole question of the legitimacy of the internet as a kind of new community type is now being reexamined, especially with the success of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WordPress, and other social media.

In the past, excessive TV watching made news headlines as the ‘great disorder’ of the late 20th century. Now it’s the internet. No doubt the next revolutionary technology that captures the imagination of many and compels us to relate in new ways will be demonized by those who don’t understand the importance of change. But again, like anything, too much of a good thing can ruin it, just as the perversion of a good thing can turn it into something bad. So the term internet addiction is by no means spurious; rather, it’s debatable.

As a final note, we need to recognize that ‘legitimate’ officials hired to prevent abuse are sometimes abusers themselves. Say, for instance, a maladjusted person is tasked with weeding out harmful online activity but abuses their legitimate hacking powers to live out a prolonged fantasy relationship with another person or persons who have no interest in them whatsoever. Instead of using their time and abilities to track dangerous offenders, these ‘official’ abusers go through their fantasy love object’s online shopping receipts, reading personal and private information to satisfy their own obsessive, unfulfilled desires—in other words, they harass innocent victims with impunity.

The real crime here is that these corrupt officials rarely get called out or arrested themselves. As any sensible person will tell you, being stalked by a disgruntled grunt is both stressful and unpleasant.

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_addiction_disorder (2011 entry)

Related » Heap of Sand Paradox