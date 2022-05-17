Today’s news about the passing of guitarist Ricky Gardiner got me thinking about something so telling of our Western, secular society.

We always hear that someone “died” or is “dead” but not so often, at least in the media, do we hear that they “passed on.”

Some actually take offense when you say “passed on” because for them it’s a kind of denial or advocacy of false hope.

Ricky Gardiner, David Bowie and Iggy Pop's Guitarist, Dead at 73 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/ZwI1IHjDy7 — earthpages.org (@earthpages) May 17, 2022

But from my perspective, that’s their problem, not mine. So why should we bow to the proverbial ‘lowest common denominator’ in society? Why should atheists and secular materialists have most of the power in our mainstream ideology? Is that right or misguided?

One ramification for psychology and religion

I tend to go with the latter view but don’t see things changing much in the near future. Instead of seeking psychological, social, and spiritual cures for problems of the same nature, we tend to use drugs and pseudo-scientific labels that stick and may indeed damage reputations and opportunities for the rest of someone’s life, even if they have fully recovered from their initial malaise.*

Not that I am against psychiatric drugs. But I think these need to be approached far more cautiously than what we currently find. And the marine life hopped up on antidepressants and other weird substances that so many human beings pee into our water supply would probably agree.

Such is life in the 21st century, our glittering consumerist ‘heaven’ that suddenly dies when the body dies?

* As evident in my Projected Thesis Outline for the University of Ottawa, I’ve seen things this way for quite some time. Almost all of my professors appreciated and were enthusiastic about my work. All except for one, that is.