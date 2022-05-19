A leaked list of ‘dubious’ property owners in Dubai and others operators sheds light on the workings of transnational crime.

Source: Daniel Kinahan listed in Dubai exposé alongside Mafia moll, Czech gangster and oligarchs – SundayWorld.com

Opinion:

As the above article points out, transnational money launderers – many of whom seem to have a thing for younger women – engage in harmful activities like human trafficking, which is a less graphic way of saying underage sex trafficking.

For those unfamiliar with the blight of sex trafficking, it involves kidnapping scores of young girls and boys and turning them into sex slaves.

You’d think this is something we would have seen only in ancient Rome or maybe Samaria but it seems some individuals even today will do just about anything to make a buck.