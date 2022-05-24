…make YouTube videos!
Ha ha. It was a long weekend here in Canada and I spent some time familiarizing myself with several different video editors. The topic, one of my favorites, is bedroom music production.
I hope you enjoy these as much as I did in making ’em! ✌🕊☮
Note – There’s a typo in the second video. “Presents” instead of “Presets” but in a way, it’s not really a typo because freeware is a kind of gift from the developer to the user. Anyhow, I fixed it but it’s late so I will upload and replace the corrected version 2morrow.
