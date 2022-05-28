Here’s an animation I’ve been working on since my last post. Not only am I new to this but found the software finicky. Once I got the hang of it, I was able to get the timing down, sync the music, and basically get it the way I wanted. Created with OpenShot, Blender and PhotoShop Elements. Special appreciation goes to Hayden Folker for the Soundtrack. I couldn’t have imagined anything better for this!

Soundtrack: Going Home by Hayden Folker | https://soundcloud.com/hayden-folker Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/…