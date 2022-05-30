Hi everyone, this is a short animation created with ShotCut. Initially, I was not ‘feelin it’ when I first tried ShotCut. It seemed sort of hard to understand. But after enduring several crashes with OpenShot, I decided to bite the bullet and learn ShotCut. Turns out I am liking it just fine. To me, it seems like the video editor equivalent of Reaper, which is an audio workstation. Both software are not visually flashy or particularly easy to learn. But they offer a precision that is pleasing to a perfectionist like me. And they’re both very stable.

I hope you like this. It’s based on an animated gif series called The Wife.

Soundtrack: Colab In Red and Green (March Mixup Madness Mix) by spinningmerkaba (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/jlbrock…