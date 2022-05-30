Last night as I was finishing up “The Wife Reimagined” I wanted to put this famous piece by Sergei Prokofiev behind the animation. It was going through my head as we had the tape when I was a kid. But I couldn’t remember the composer. I was almost sure he was Russian, so went thru all sorts of Russian composers on YouTube, trying to find it. Eventually, after watching a video about 100 famous classical music pieces, I found it. It was actually quite a lot of fun to watch some “best of classical” videos, sort of like a refresher.

First, I watched this guy who didn’t play it.

Then I saw this video, which also didn’t have it.

And then finally, at number 98, there it was!

So I went to Naxos Music Library and listened to several versions. Some were slow and puffy, especially an English one. Another was just sloppy and with poor timing and acoustics (Sadly, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra). Others were quite good but didn’t have the feeling that this Ukrainian version presents.

This pre-invasion Ukrainian version (video at top) is what I would have used for my video but I didn’t want to upset anyone, especially with the horrors taking place in that country today. If it were copyright free, I think “Dance of the Knights” would have worked with “The Wife Reimagined.” It’s one of my favorite classical melodies and this version has so much feel.

PROKOFIEV, S.: Romeo and Juliet (Highlights) (Ukraine National Symphony, Mogrelia)