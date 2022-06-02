Inanna/Ishtar is a Mesopotamian, Akkadian, Babylonian, and Assyrian goddess of fertility, ‘sacred’ prostitution¹, war, and politics who came to be associated with the planet Venus as a goddess of love.

One of Inanna/Ishtar’s most famous myths tells of her journey to the underworld in an attempt to gain wisdom and power.

If thou openest not the gate to let me enter,

I will break the door, I will wrench the lock,

I will smash the door-posts, I will force the doors.

I will bring up the dead to eat the living.

And the dead will outnumber the living.²

During her descent, as Inanna/Ishtar passes through each successive door she is commanded to take off a specific piece of jewelry or clothing. By the time she reaches the abyss she stands entirely naked.

Joseph Campbell says this story has obvious Jungian implications. While attaining knowledge of the so-called inner self (in contrast to the ego), one gains a new perspective on materialism and worldly power.

Unfortunately, Inanna/Ishtar’s sister and underworld queen Ereshkigal imprisons her, she becomes ‘one of the dead’ and does not reemerge victorious and wise. Not at first, anyhow.

Luckily for Inanna/Ishtar, a deal is struck and her lover Dumuzid/Tammuz and his sister replace her in the underworld, alternating their descent through the year, which is said to mirror the seasons.³

So ultimately Inanna/Ishtar ‘wins’ but at a great price that others must pay.

¹ The idea and practice of ‘sacred’ or temple prostitution was widespread in the ancient world: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacred_prostitution

² Parallel myths and different scholarly interpretations of Inanna/Ishtar’s descent to the underworld shed more light (or perhaps create more ambiguity) on this ancient mythic theme: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ishtar.

³ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inanna

