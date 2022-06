Just when I thought ShotCut would be my go-to video editor, I felt drawn toward Kdenlive. So I dug a little deeper and found some really nice effects and a very smooth interface, overall.

ShotCut does Chroma Key (Green Screen) too but I discovered some excellent ‘perspective text’ in Kdenlive (not shown in this video). I’m not sure if ShotCut has text with X, Y, and Z repositioning settings but I sort of wish I had known about that before doing my last video…

Oh well, live and learn.😊