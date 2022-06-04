I saw a short clip of this speech on the morning news and found it quite moving so made my own clip from the original.

When I was a student I had a professor whom I suspected was a Russian operative. Very few believed me, and most still don’t today. If I had hard evidence instead of mere insight I would be knocking on the doors of all the major intelligence agencies in North America. But sometimes I wonder if even they would care, our world is so incredibly compromised. At least, that is how I tend to see it.

The thing is, if you ignore a problem like Russia and its shady operatives planted around the globe, things just get worse. And it’s only a matter of time before not only Ukraine but any country could be in serious trouble.

Today, it’s Ukraine. Tomorrow?