After familiarizing myself with Kdenlive video editor I can say it’s pretty fantastic. One standout is its ability to do ‘perspective text’ so the text fits with the angle of the TV in this video (click on image or YouTube link).

Perspective text could also be used for videos with angled billboards or anything where the text just cannot be in a regular format.

Watch at YouTube:

https://youtube.com/shorts/Cx6QXbyapvU