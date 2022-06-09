The daily addict

I found this story on the internet and I apologize for not knowing the original author. But I felt it was very inspirational and I had to share it.

A violinist played for 45 minutes in a New York subway. A handful of people stopped, a couple clapped and the violinist managed to raise about $30 in tips.

No one knew this but the violinist was Joshua Bell, one of the best musicians in the world. In that subway Joshua played one of the most intricate pieces ever written with a violin worth 3.5 million dollars.

Two days before he played in the subway, Joshua Bell sold out a theatre in Boston and the seats averaged about $100.

The experiment proved that the extraordinary in an ordinary environment does not shine and is so often overlooked and undervalued.

There are brilliantly talented people everywhere who aren’t receiving the…