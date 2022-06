Hi everyone, it may seem like I’m ignoring the news but I’m not. It’s just that sometimes it feels like I’m talking to a brick wall and my ‘energy’ as the Jungians say, goes elsewhere. When that happens I tend to be happier if I follow my muse.

If you are really clever you will see that I am always thinking about the world situation, even in videos like this.

Enjoy, and I hope this brief tutorial is helpful for anyone interested in the GIMP, an impressive and free image editor!