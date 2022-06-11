Sometimes I wonder if some scientists and medical people are really getting off on all their newfound ‘authority,’ which with Covid has proved to be timestamped at best.

It’s so obvious that politics, economics, and science sometimes meet and other times are at odds. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. But it’s pretty clear that science has never existed as an independent body, sagely dishing out truths from some heavenly place on high.

Monkeypox warnings 'went ignored,' and now world must brace for more outbreaks: scientists | CBC News https://t.co/ILCFq2aoO6 Has Covid made us more paranoid and given scientists more power? Or is this really a thing? — earthpages.org (@earthpages) June 11, 2022

So what are we supposed to make of this?

Science is suffering from a bit of a cred crisis. And again, that’s a good thing if it’s closer to the truth than treating scientists as if they are a bunch of infallible Popes…

Thing is, when is the media going to catch up to reflect how we really feel about science?

When it pays?

Probably.

And how about the government?

Will they finally come clean and be honest if it gets more votes?