The poor befuddled wife. She’s finally realizing in Season 2 Episode 2 that something is very wrong with her husband…

I had a blast working on this. Created entirely on Linux with freeware (GIMP and Shotcut).

At one point I was tempted to go back to Adobe PS Elements but bit the bullet and figured out the GIMP. It’s actually more versatile that PS Elements in some ways. Like Photoshop without too many great filters. But great for basic layering, and stuff like that.

As for Shotcut, the more I get to know this the more I like it. I find the Linux version is quite a bit snappier on my machine. The Windows version dragged. Probably just my mediocre hardware. 🙂