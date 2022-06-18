The pioneering probes are still running after nearly 45 years in space, but they will soon lose some of their instruments

Opinion:

The twin spacecraft Voyager mission was launched in 1977, the year I began dating my first steady girlfriend. I was 15 and the world was changing fast—for me and for everyone else. Video games were expanding. No longer did we have to choose between the simple “pong” and well, in my neighborhood, “pong” again. Nope. Suddenly a plethora of games could be enjoyed at the local coffee house or donut shop. Not a few quarters were gobbled up as I tried to stop interstellar invaders from destroying my side of the screen.

That’s how old the Voyager space program is! And it has been one of the most successful ventures into deep space ever attempted by mankind.

So I’m working on a short musical composition to commemorate its impending shutdown. That’s why I haven’t been posting as frequently here. Can’t do everything with only me at the wheel. I’ll probably set the soundtrack to a video too. So if things are a bit sporadic here for the next while, it’s for a good cause… 👾👾👾