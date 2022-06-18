The news of Julian Assange’s pending extradition to the US led me to Wikipedia, where I read about him and learned of this video. Mildly surprised to see it freely available on YouTube, I was shocked and dismayed while watching it. I am not making a value judgment. I think being in a chopper in a place like that would be very stressful and could lead to mistakes out of sheer fear for one’s life. But it’s still horrendous. The horrendous thing is mankind killing mankind. Whether it’s Putin or Uncle Scam. It’s just bad.

Don’t watch this if you can’t stomach seeing real people being killed. It’s not glamorous like on Netflix. The gunshots are not impressive-sounding, just bleak little pellets of death.

You can read more from a socialist perspective here:

Again, I don’t necessarily agree or disagree with this WSWS.org perspective. I just found it the most lively.