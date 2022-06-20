By not making more of an effort to incorporate spirituality in treatment, we are doing a disservice to patients

Source: Psychiatry Needs to Get Right with God – Scientific American

Opinion:

I’ve been wanting to write an article about how, historically speaking, psychiatry evolved from a core of creepy guys who didn’t believe in and in Freud’s case, were downright hostile to religion. But writing articles takes so much time and in my opinion, does little to change people’s thinking if they are brainwashed anyhow. So I didn’t bother.

This morning, however, I found this article which does a pretty good job saying what I wanted to say.

Interestingly, the author suggests that clinicians without any particular religious leaning might be best in addressing the spiritual concerns of psychiatric patients. I’m not really surprised. If a Hindu, Jew or Muslim, for instance, hears a patient talking about the experiential glory of receiving the Eucharist (a uniquely Christian event), how receptive will they really be to that patient’s discourse?

Let’s face it, psychiatry is hopelessly lost in its own biases. Glad to see an article that not only admits this issue but offers some kind of tentative solution.