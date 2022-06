Hey, I figured if NASA can send out two probes, I can do two versions of Voyager. Voyager 2 is identical to Voyager except I complicated the kick drum. After hearing Voyager on SoundCloud my stream automatically broke into some rapper or hip-hop artist whose kicks made me realize I still had some work to do. So there we have it. Voyager 2!

Read about Voyager here: https://epages.wordpress.com/2022/06/20/voyager-new-at-soundcloud/