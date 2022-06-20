Hi everyone, I was going to do a video for this and might still, but right now I just posted it on SoundCloud. (And the NEW REMIX! Voyager 2!)

As I said a few days ago, Voyager was actually a dual mission. Two deep space probes sent out in 1977 that surpassed all expectations in terms of longevity and valuable data beamed back to Earth. The spacecraft signaled that Apollo was only the beginning, and mankind’s involvement in space was here to stay.

Voyager inspired not a few musicians and video producers. The Moody Blues and Alan Parsons both released music based on Voyager. And in TV, most of us know about Captain Janeway and the ship she skippered as she took on the Borg and other dark entities. Another Star Trek nod to Voyager comes with V’ger, that entity that amassed so much knowledge it became almost omnipotent.

Scary thought.

Turns out V’ger was an expanded Voyager 6, a fictional addition to the actual Voyager program.

For me, the idea of a machine growing in ‘awareness’ and capability through the centuries – or perhaps eons – is fascinating. If you stick with my sci-fi character Louis Brandon you’ll find that Louis encounters such a ‘being’ that tries to psychologically control people as if it were God.

And here we have the line between fact and fiction. Personally, I believe some strange powers do prey on and try to control individuals – Jung called them archetypes – who harbor some kind of warped messiah or Darwinian ‘survival of the fittest’ complex.

God knows where these strange powers come from. Astral realms? The future? The distant past? Hell?

It doesn’t really matter as long as we are able to recognize people gripped by a dark power when we see them. I once had a professor whom I believe belonged in this bizarre category. They were good at deceiving many but not good at being a decent person.

That’s always the bottom line. In a word, ethics. As the Good Book tells us:

15 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? 17 Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them. ~ Matthew 7

