Hi everyone, Voyager 6 is the soundtrack for this video. It’s the third mix of a piece I’ve been working on. For the video, I wanted to do something that captured the idea that the past, present and future are all bound up in this mysterious mix of fact and fiction.

You’ll see a lot of old computer stuff. Many moons ago, those vintage reel-to-reel NASA computers filled me with a sense of mystery and awe, far more than any digital gadget does today. A smartphone is probably a lot more powerful than all those banks of tape-driven computers—not to mention the tube computers! But they don’t spark the imagination like the old magnetic beasts used to. Maybe it has something to do with the visuals along with the sheer novelty of it all back then.

Sophia, the robot woman at the end is a bonus feature that I felt fit well. You can watch the entire fascinating video here: https://youtu.be/S5t6K9iwcdw

And the soundtrack: https://soundcloud.com/back2u-1/voyager-6