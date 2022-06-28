Calling for a great voice to volunteer for Earthpages upcoming “Scientism” video

I’ll be honest, I would prefer a woman’s voice but a man would be considered if he met my specifications. As a volunteer, you will record the scripted voiceover for my upcoming YouTube video about “Scientism.” You will provide the raw take and I’ll edit out any unwanted noises or mistakes, maximize the loudness, and so on (unless you know how to do that, which would be an added bonus!).

I have done one take myself and it’s okay but not exactly stunning. What I’m looking for is someone whose voice really demands attention. Your English-speaking voice should be lively and articulate. I don’t care what part of the world you come from and you don’t have to be a ‘big thinker.’ What I am looking for is a narrator who can take the video to another level.

Your English must be easily understandable to any English speaker on the planet—what I used to call “international English” when I was a grad student in India. 🙂

If interested, please Contact Earthpages. See also Earthpages’ Policy and Disclaimer.

The successful candidate will be duly credited with ‘baked-in’ text at the close of the video.

Thank you!

Michael Clark, Ph.D.

