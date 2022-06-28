The past seven days were amongst the deadliest for Catholic priests and religious in recent years, with one violent murder every 33 hours.

Source: Four priests, one religious sister murdered in one week | Crux

Opinion:

Hi everyone, I’m feeling burned out with the video I’ve been working on – video editing on my PC can be slow and laborious – so thought I’d return to some light news commentary. Light as in not saying too much, not that the topic is light, which this topic certainly is not. Murder is never a trifling affair.

What went through my mind when I saw this story was similar to what went through my mind when I had problems with a certain professor at the U. In a nutshell, nobody cared nor helped me attain justice. I sometimes felt if I were a Muslim or an Aboriginal person some political opportunist would have helped because it looks good to care – or appear to care – about those groups. It’s also good for government grants–especially under Trudeau, who is all about appearances and pleasing his phony European friends (who mostly think he’s a joke, anyhow).

But caring about a Catholic? Cummon, are you serious?

This story probably won’t hit CNN or even FOX news. But it’s real, true and happening every day. Christians suffer from persecution just as much if not more than other groups. Not to say that the persecution of other groups should be ignored or trivialized. But to exclude Christians from the mix is one of the biggest hypocrisies of our time.