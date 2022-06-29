Last night I was pulling out my hair and rubbing my eyes until about 2 a.m. until I finally realized that Shotcut video editor wasn’t working for me. The main problem is its need to drag video clips to resize them. Although I am a holistic thinker, when I’m working on ‘math stuff’ I like precision and easy ways to punch in data… not dragging around a clip with the mouse that sometimes drags, sometimes doesn’t, and other times crashes.

I’m not blaming Shotcut. It’s probably just my modest hardware. But finally… I found a solution that works for me. Kdenlive’s Linux App Image seems to have almost everything I want. It works, it’s easy on the eyes, and I can set numbers for clip and transition durations without dragging, which as I say, was really hard on the eyes and mentally exhausting.

Sorry if this isn’t making much sense to most of my readers. It’s just that I have been struggling with the technical side of making this video, which has been impeding my artistic creativity. Now, it seems good times are here again. I’m having fun with it. And most certainly will complete this video! 😄