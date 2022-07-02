MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4 1/2 months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that has unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.

Source: WNBA’s Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court

Opinion:

So the mass murderer behind this court, a man who destroys entire cities, drives innocents out of their homes, and maims many others – all without any sign of remorse – this monster allows a young woman to rot in jail for 4 1/2 months and parades her off to trial in handcuffs. The crime? Having a bit of cannabis oil in her suitcase.

Now, if Griner were in Canada, she could walk down the street from where I live and pick up a few vials of the stuff, all quite legally.

Where is the justice here? Why is the madman behind this court and all his stooges around the world, why are they allowed to persist? We have to do more, people. We have to do more