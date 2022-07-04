Medical writer Dawn O’Shea writes about her struggle with mental illness – and the need for psychiatry to match the advances of other specialties…

This is a classic example of why medicine needs to be informed by philosophy and spirituality. For this writer, coming up to speed with the 21st century means treating the mind like a biochemical machine.

Where are my disease-modifying anti-screwed-up drugs? It’s great that there are therapies to manage the symptoms of my disease, but what I need is something that will drag my skewed thought processes back on track.

O’Shea doesn’t emphasize coming to grips with and modifying any ethical choices or lifestyle routines that could hamper our well-being. Nor does she talk about relying on God for our sense of purpose, value, and happiness.

I can’t remember exactly what kind of faulty argument, philosophically speaking, she builds here. But certainly, there is one. Maybe the philosophers call it “faulty analogy” but I’d have to look it up.

Essentially, she’s saying that because medicine has made advances in healing other ailments involving the body, it should be able to apply a similar method to ‘fix’ our psychological well-being—which yes, involves the brain but does not entirely depend upon it, I would strongly suggest.

Have we forgotten how to contemplate, pray and try to do our best?

No wonder Dr. Melfi never really healed Tony Soprano.

She almost always missed the point!