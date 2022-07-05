Sleaze affair in Prague will raise questions about the Czech Republic’s moral authority to lead a bloc which is more concerned than ever about the rule-of-law in central Europe.

Source: Czech coalition rocked by scandal on eve of EU presidency

Opinion:

Here’s a juicy one but I am hardly surprised. Since becoming interested in corruption I’ve noticed that the Czech Republic is one of those places that comes up regularly.

Like something out of the fictional crime drama Brotherhood, we hear that

Petr Hlubuček, a member of the Mayors and Independents movement (STAN), the second-largest party in the Czech coalition, resigned from his post as deputy mayor of Prague and was taken into custody on suspicion of running an organised crime operation from Prague City Hall, facilitating a network of bribery for tenders run by Prague’s Public Transport Company.

