We should speak more of spiritual pollution… With the collective energy of fear, anger and despair… we create an atmosphere and environment that is destructive to all of us. We don’t think enough about that, we only think about the physical environment. [edited]

Opinion:

The first sentence of the first reply to my first post at WT Social went like this:

“Oh, for f–k’s sake! ”

You can read the whole thing here:

https://wt.social/post/climate-change-science-impacts-solutions-and-policy/zghtprq552435760830

I didn’t respond directly because I believe that anger itself is a kind of toxicity.

While studying in India I found myself in a guru-disciple relationship without really realizing it at first. One of my professors, now deceased, radiated a kind of presence that I had never felt before—not like that, anyhow. To make a long story short, he advocated the general Asian view that the soul can be polluted by “bad elements” in our subtle, spiritual “environment” as he used to put it.

In Western religions, we have a similar concept of “sin,” although it seems many religious persons, East and West, are not really that different from agnostics who care about being a good person. In other words, the vast majority of the population, religious or not, are somewhat challenged when it comes to what we might call interior perception, the illuminated life, or what have you.

I eventually moved past the guru and, for the most part, Asian religions. But I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t learn anything from them.

Around the same time, I came across some terms in religious studies to account for the mystical side of things: Numinosity, immanence, discernment, and so on. These ideas are not too well known in the 21st century, a world where most are stressing over whether they have the latest iPhone or not.

But the words point to a reality, one which I would argue will become supremely important when we leave our bodies and hopefully ascend to a better place.