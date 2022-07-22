Hi everyone, I’m working on a new video — this time on a more supernatural theme, just in case Inanna/Ishtar wasn’t enough for you!

One thing I’ve noticed is that accumulated video clips can take up a lot of space and slow down a video editing program. So you wanna use the smallest clip possible for that and also for legal reasons (In Canada we can make a ‘mashup‘ of commercial content as long as it’s part of some innocuous, non-commercial theme).

So I did a search for a free lossless video snipper and came up with this amazing app from GitHub billed as “The swiss army knife of lossless video/audio editing.” Just because GitHub might sound hackerish to some paranoid-os who project their own unresolved, shadowy tendencies and habits onto others, believe me, it’s not. Some of the brightest and best in tech today are working hard to provide free products to make our world better. And if you’re still not convinced, you can usually upload a GitHub installer package or app image to virustotal.com to put your mind at ease.

In the above screenshot, you can see my snippet of the post-punk band, The Clash. The ruddy segment (bottom right) is what I’m keeping, while the entire horizontal bar (with dark gray on either side of my snippet) represents the clip’s original size.

Quite a savings in hard drive space! And best of all, I can’t see or hear any difference in quality between the snip and the original.

Anyhow… back to working on my new video… Like my scientism video, I felt the length was getting up there so this current project probably will be split into Parts 1 and 2.

Oh yeah. The title…

Miracles!

😇