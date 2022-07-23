Building a better understanding of paranormal phenomena.

Source: Paranormal Experiences Are the Norm, Not the Exception | Psychology Today

Opinion:

Admittedly I just glanced over this but it looks worthwhile and fits nicely with the video – “miracles” – I’m working on. As I told a certain professor many years ago, we need more discourse on paranormal phenomena so that it does not come across as ‘strange’ to most people. The professor seemed to agree but nevertheless turned against my project and ultimately would not write a postdoc letter of recommendation—without even looking at my proposal, which they returned unopened in my student mailbox after initially agreeing to write a letter.

Funny thing is, all of my other professors who wrote letters wrote nice to glowing ones. But I needed one more for my scholarship application, and the professor’s last-minute change really hurt—personally and professionally.

So I do think it is important to “secularize the supramundane” to some extent, as I said in my doctoral thesis. I wrote that thesis in 1998. Just now we are seeing popular stories saying much the same thing. Should I be penalized because a professor was backward and dishonorable?