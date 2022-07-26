Hi everyone, here’s a video I’ve been working on for a while. The original had actual YouTube clips but my better judgment decided to use lyrics instead of clips. If you can’t always understand my accent, the video has optional subs.🙂

If we lived in a different kind of world based on sharing and collaboration, well, people would be happy to see their artistic work ‘quoted’, as it were, by someone else. Music used to be like that in the old days. Classical composers quite openly borrowed themes from one another. This was seen as natural and a compliment that artist B reworked artist A’s idea in a new composition.

In our time, some say John Williams does it with Gustav Holst and much of his Star Wars soundtrack.

Today, however, we generally know the score. As George Harrison put it, it’s the “Sue Me, Sue You Blues.”

Here are the full videos of the tunes (and a TV show) I initially hoped to use but scratched or substituted simple lyrics at the last minute.

As I say, this might have been a more colorful video in another kind of world. Nevertheless, “Five Miraces that will knock your socks off!” still has something to say. I hope you enjoy!