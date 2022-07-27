Here’s an audio podcast of the same program as the video, this time with a more upbeat soundtrack.

For audiophiles and those interested in audio production, I ‘sidechained’ the background music so that whenever the voice kicks in, it reduces the music volume level on the fly to make more room to hear the voice. This is a highly adjustable technique, often used with live radio, and I tried to get an ‘attack’ ‘release’ ‘ratio’ and ‘threshold’ that works well. So far I haven’t figured out if you can sidechain in kdenlive – so I generally just make the music pretty quiet for YouTube videos – but in Reaper, sidechaining is a snap.

Reaper may not have a lot of built-in instruments but for audio editing and tweaking, I haven’t found anything close! I love Reaper! It’s clear, stable, light on system resources, has a fully functional demo version that relies on trust instead of software enforcement, and makes editing sound waves almost as easy as editing text.

Aspiring podcasters and bedroom musicians should check it out!