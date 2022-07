Didn’t want to spend too long selecting and fixing personal favs so did many thumbnails all at once. Turned out taking quite a bit longer than I had hoped, but that’s just me. I always have to try things several different ways before deciding on what I like best.

The pro of all these thumbnails is you ‘get the picture’ as it were. The con is it’s a bit condensed unless you watch in 1080p HD fullscreen, which I recommend!