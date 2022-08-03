The Heap of Sand Paradox is a problem posed in philosophy, originally attributed to the Greek thinker and harsh critic of Aristotle, Eubulides (4th century BCE).

Eubulides conceived of many different types of paradoxes, including the Liar paradox, which is similar to the well-known Cretan Liar paradox.

In a nutshell, Eubulides’ heap of sand paradox asks at what precise point a heap of sand no longer is a heap when a single grain of sand is repeatedly removed from a pile. This conundrum is said to be the result of ‘vague predicates‘ and is similar to Zeno‘s grain of millet paradox.

The heap of sand paradox may seem trivial to some but it raises important questions about ethical judgments based on the quantity or intensity of a characteristic or action.

For instance, one could ask at what precise point art becomes pornography, jesting becomes abuse, poking becomes assaulting, hugging becomes groping, and so on. And what about the moral intent behind an action? Was Joe Biden acting as a sexist male abusing his power or just as a friendly guy when he hugged women with gay abandon?

The great divide over how people answer this points not just to ‘how much,’ as with the heap of sand paradox, but also ‘in what way’ or perhaps more to the point, with ‘what intention and resulting gratification’?

Far from being a frivolous thought exercise, the heap of sand paradox poses potentially complicated questions about the nature of valid reasoning and the often ambiguous role of representational symbols – such as numbers, characters, and language – in logical problem-solving.¹

This ambiguity extends into most aspects of our world where we take things for granted on the basis of, as so many activists, justice warriors, and politicians put it, “the science.”

¹ See for instance, the discussion here: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorites_paradox

