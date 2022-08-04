I got out my bikes recently. I have two recycled bikes… one light racing bike was a gift from an enthusiast who fixed it up. The other somewhat heavy but comfy mountain bike was just sitting by the curb on garbage night. Both are great. Different but useful for the type of ride I’m interested in. Yesterday was my third ride of the season and I rode the racing bike. I started riding really late this summer, I don’t know why, other than just being busy learning computer stuff and it was really hot for a while.

This shot is in the ravine system in Toronto. Sometimes I have jokingly called this ‘the holodeck’ because the Toronto ravines give you an illusion of being in nature, even though the city seen from above (i.e. Google satellite photo) proves to be a vast expanse of gray concrete looking like a giant ashtray.

Sometimes it makes me wonder if we really have ‘progressed’ as so many see it. The indigenous peoples here surely had their problems and conflicts. But they must have had some amazing moments in pure nature, which we have lost big time in Toronto.

Perhaps we’re just in an awkward stage, with global growing pains as we hopefully learn to get along and not rape the planet… sometime in the not too distant future.