I love radio. Some of my earliest memories are sitting on the porch at night at the cottage, pulling in all sorts of weird-sounding stations from the USA on the AM band. You always got more at night, for some reason. Probably had to do with less electromagnetic radiation as the sun was on the other side of the planet. But I’m not sure on that. Back then, the hits were songs like “Bad Bad Leroy Brown” and “Time in a Bottle” which I can distinctly remember listening to with that old battery-powered radio.

Yes, we had many Canadian stations but in the 70s, the US stations had a special ‘foreign’ mystique. You could sense a different type of energy, even back then.

So now I continue the tradition with internet radio stations. When it’s good I get the same kind of mystique even today. Some folks travel in the body. Others thru images. But for me, it’s always been sound as my numero uno. I have a good audio-to-visual imagination – not sure what the shrinks would call it – maybe synesthesia. But I don’t see shapes and colors. Just a very abstract and subtle imaginal representation when I hear music. So subtle I cannot really explain it.

Last night I was fiddling around trying out different ways to access as much free music as possible and decided against doing the Linux – Flathub thing. Instead, I went straight to the source where most apps pick up the different stations. What a great site radio-browswer.info is! And you don’t need any special app. Just a current web browser.

Speaking of school, when I was an undergrad student I pretty much needed some kind of background music to see me through essay writing. But it couldn’t be too intrusive. It just had the fill the spaces of my (usually) small room and sometimes noisy building. That’s when I got into ambient music. I haven’t listened much since then, taking trips into Choral, Chants, and just about any other kind of music you can find. But with this station, discovered last night, I found myself drifting off to sleep again with ambient. A nice return and a superb ambient station!