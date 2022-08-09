Just as an addendum to my last post, I found a nice front end for radio-browser.info with the online app https://radiolise.com/. This is a GitLab project with no ads and some nice customization features.

Another discovery last night was a radio station that plays particular artists ‘exclusively,’ called, it should be no surprise, Exclusive Radio. I checked out several artists and genres and it really works as advertised. A bit of brief station ID or artist-related discourse every now and then but no ads. So if you wanna check out some old favs or perhaps new stuff, this is a good place to go.

The refreshing thing about radio is you get little surprises. I often find that when I choose a particular song at Spotify it’s not as much fun as being surprised. So if you’re in the mood for say, Supertramp, as I was last night, you can just go to Exclusive Radio and hear random songs from that band. Some of the songs I didn’t know because they came from less popular albums, which was good because it introduced me to the best of the lesser albums that I passed by in the record stores so many years ago. Say, Supertramp after “Famous Last Words…” where almost everyone agrees the band just became a diluted memory of what it once was.

As a final word, I also came across a very effective young woman podcaster who goes by the handle, ItMe. I haven’t finished listening to the entire podcast of “And the World Stops” but was struck by what a great reader she is. Makes my podcasts look like “How To Fall Asleep In 3 Minutes by Michael Clark, Ph.D.! ” Ha ha.

That’s all for now! I’m enjoying my late-night radio staycation. I hope you can find creative ways to enjoy yourself if life keeps you in a particular place or situation! 🙂