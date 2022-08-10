Based on https://epages.wordpress.com/2022/08/10/does-the-soul-exist-we-defend-the-soul-against-false-scientific-assumptions-opinion/ where you can find relevant links and a video about scientism.
Based on https://epages.wordpress.com/2022/08/10/does-the-soul-exist-we-defend-the-soul-against-false-scientific-assumptions-opinion/ where you can find relevant links and a video about scientism.
Edit – I just made one slight correction where the robo read “I” as the number “one.” So I typed a small “i” and it read it right.
LikeLike