In the ancient Greek religion and myth, Hades is the god of the dead and the lord of the underworld, with which his name became synonymous. Hades was the eldest son of Cronus and Rhea, and he was the last son to be regurgitated by his paranoid father who swallowed them at birth.

Hades and his brothers, Zeus and Poseidon rebelled against Cronus and the old gods, the Titans, and claimed rulership over the cosmos. Hades was allotted the underworld, Zeus the sky, and Poseidon the sea, with the solid earth, long the domain of Gaia, available to all three at the same time. In art, Hades is typically portrayed holding a bident and wearing his helm with Cerberus, the three-headed guard dog of the underworld, standing by his side.

Also euphemistically known as Plouton from around the 5th century BC onward, as the lord of the underworld, Hades has influenced depth psychology and current beliefs about good and evil.

Like the Hebraic sheol, the abode of Hades is an afterlife place of gloom and restlessness but not as frightful as the Christian idea of hell, which is more closely akin to Tartarus, a place even deeper and more dreadful than Hades.

The celebrated mythographer Karl Kerényi says Hades had a dual identity of life and vitality on the one hand, and of death and a dark afterlife on the other hand. Kerényi says this paradox was apparently known to those relative few initiated into the Greek and Roman mystery cults.

The philosopher Heraclitus, unifying opposites, declared that Hades and Dionysus, the very essence of indestructible life zoë, are the same god. Amongst other evidence Karl Kerenyi notes that the grieving goddess Demeter refused to drink wine, which is the gift of Dionysus, after Persephone’s abduction, because of this association, and suggests that Hades may in fact have been a ‘cover name’ for the underworld Dionysus. Furthermore he suggests that this dual identity may have been familiar to those who came into contact with the Mysteries (Kerenyi 1976, p. 240). One of the epithets of Dionysus was “Chthonios”, meaning “the subterranean” (Kerenyi 1976, p. 83).¹

Variations of this “union of opposites” belief have become popular among some Jungian, New Age, Zen, and NeoTaoist believers today. The polar opposites of life and death, love and hate, good and evil, and so on, are said to more correctly be “complementaries.” And awareness of their essential interconnectedness apparently leads to greater self-knowledge.

The union of opposites theory might also be championed by some organized criminals and tyrants who seem to believe they can do anything they want and get away with it. God will look the other way. “There is no good and bad.” It’s all “ONE” they say.

Seemingly opposed to this view, each in their own way, are the orthodox versions of the “religions of the book” as they are often dubbed—namely Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. These three world religions share the belief that God is perfectly good and that evil is a personal rejection of that goodness. As such, the religions of the book don’t advocate some kind of mixing of good and evil as a pathway toward ultimate truth and goodness. However, orthodox ideas about a holy or just war complicate this picture immensely, as does religious corruption and the idea of acceptable ‘weakness’ as we find so prevalent in Catholicism.

As a final word, I should add that these three non-Asian and non-Pagan ‘Western’ religions differ significantly on beliefs about how to be ‘good’ in this world so as to obtain a favorable afterlife, which itself is described and perhaps even experienced differently in each tradition.²

In other words, when we look at the specific teachings and cosmologies of the “Holy Books,” they clearly disagree on key issues like who the Messiah really is, what heaven is like, if we can even imagine heaven, and so on.

This is one reason why I take offense and can’t just stay silent when some people say “all religions are the same.” If we don’t agree with a particular religious teaching and practice, it’s a kind of ideological violence to glibly say we are “phobic” against that religion.

By way of analogy, if I prefer my home country Canada over other countries, it does not imply that I am xenophobic. It just means that I like what I like and have good reasons for liking what I like. To fake it otherwise, in politics or religion, is just a hokey sham.

—

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hades The first two paragraphs of this post are essentially a rewrite and expansion of Wikipedia, where I add some dramatic flair and bits from the video series Clash of the Gods, available for free through participating institutions at Kanopy.com.

² The term ‘Western’ religions although still used has become increasingly critiqued for its simplistic narrow-mindedness.

