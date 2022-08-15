Hansel and Gretel is a Germanic folk tale of unknown age put into print and published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812.

The story is about two children of a poor woodcutter. When a great famine spreads across the land, their wicked stepmother (a good example of Carl Jung‘s negative anima figure) urges their father to lead them out and abandon them in the forest. But having overheard the disturbing plans of their parents, the children secretly slip outside to gather white pebbles for markers.

The next day, while the children are being led out into the woods, Hansel secretly drops the pebbles on the ground to make a trail that will hopefully guide him and his sister back to safety. After walking a few hours, their father stops and tells them to wait while he goes to gather wood for a fire.

The father never returns, so Hansel leads Gretel home by tracing the moonlight reflected from the pebbles. Their guilt-ridden father is happy to see them but when famine strikes again the evil stepmother convinces him to desert the children a second time.

As before, Hansel and Gretel overhear the diabolical plans and, this time, gather and drop behind themselves a trail of breadcrumbs. Abandoned in the forest again, to their dismay they discover that birds have gobbled up the bread.

Meandering through the woods, the children are eventually led by a bird to a fantastic gingerbread house. A kindly old woman takes them in, feeds them heartily, and tucks them into bed.

The next morning, however, she reveals her true nature. She’s a witch. And she promptly throws Hansel into a cage, demanding that Gretel do all her cooking. The witch feeds Haensel daily, fattening him up like an animal for the slaughter but Gretel is starved.

To check on Hansel’s plumpness, the witch demands that he stick his finger out of the cage every day. One day, Hansel tricks her by sticking out a bone. Enraged at his apparent lack of progress, she orders Gretel to cook him right then and there.

Heating up the oven, Gretel pretends to have difficulty opening the oven door to check the temperature. The witch opens and enters the oven, and Gretel quickly slams and locks the door behind her, sealing her doom.

Gretel then releases Hansel and they trek home through the forest, crossing a river on the back of a duck. With the stepmother now dead, their father is delighted to see them again.

Writer Alison Jones suggests the story conforms to a mythic cycle in which the ogre is consumed by their own technology (in this case, the fire) partly by their own stupidity and partly by the quick-wittedness of the hero. And from a Jungian perspective, the story illustrates how the intelligence of the conscious ego must be applied to overcome the sometimes deceptive powers of the collective unconscious.