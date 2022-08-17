The association between psychopathy and crime is established, but the specific components of the personality disorders that most contribute to crime are largely unknown. Drawing on data from 723 confined delinquents in Missouri, the present study…

Opinion:

When I was in high school we had this Indian physics teacher who once said with a smile, “A thief is not a thief until they are caught.”

We all laughed as students, thinking he was just being silly. But really, his joke points to the deeper issue of societal hypocrisy and systemic corruption. And there are many lesser ‘deviations’ that most see as trivial especially if someone ‘makes it.’

For instance, the late Avicii is said to have begun his illustrious but tragic career with a ripped copy of FL Studio (a popular music production software). And apparently, other prominent DJs began their careers using pirated software.

Now the above-linked article is talking about much heavier stuff like murder and blaming others for the murder instead of oneself. But I wonder how many apparently ‘decent’ citizens are really ravenous wolves in sheep’s clothing, as Jesus put it in the New Testament.

This Wikipedia article about gangs in Canada should open the eyes of even the most naive and sheltered among us in Canada.

As I approach the sunset of my life, I’m caring less about changing society and more about doing the right thing. But I still don’t like to see b.s. pass by as serious discourse.

Focussing on individual criminals in a society riddled with crime seems superficial at times. Although it is true, some people just seem to be insane and harm others for no visible reason.

Makes me wonder sometimes why God created such a world in the first place!