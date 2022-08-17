I just went to Google news to search for specialized topics as my RSS reader conked out from my having too many feeds. As it’s well known that the Czech Republic is an intersection point for organized crime, one can usually find a story about money laundering there. But today I was amazed. Three big-time seedy hits in a row. And one small-time seedy hit (depending on how you look at it).

Makes me wonder how anyone could earn an honest living in that country without being touched by the ‘disease.’

Is this the new global standard or can we stop the spread of this kind of disease with diligent police work and citizens ‘in the know’ coming forward and doing the right thing?