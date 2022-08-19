Futurebot is another one of my musical incarnations, usually reserved for my ‘fringe’ sonic experiments. This track is a reinvention of an older track “– radioactif – radioaktiv – 放射 – रेडियोधर्मी – geislavirk – radioaktiva -“.

I’d like to give a nod to the late, great Avicii for his advice to bedroom producers about adding reverb at the end of our workflow and also to David Bowie and T. Rex’s producer Tony Visconti who apparently once said that compression is “the sound of rock.”

I’m not sure if my use of “compression” and “limiting” is fully adequate here. This was the first time I really dug into the former. Either my settings are a bit off here and there or my hardware just cannot handle the load – e.g. if you hear the guitar or bass decrease the background a bit too much – Maybe both. But overall, I’m happy with how this came out.

If anyone has some helpful advice on the use of compression, I’d really appreciate it! 😊