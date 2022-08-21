In general, students’ tendency to engage in academic dishonesty was accounted for by the demographic variables, the personality variables, and the attitude variables. Specifically, consisting to the results of correlation analysis, age but not gender positively predicted academic dishonesty.

Source: The effects of personality traits and attitudes towards the rule on academic dishonesty among university students | Scientific Reports

Opinion:

As far as social science research goes, this one is fairly good in that it openly admits one of its limitations. The results are purely correlational and not causal. However, that’s arguably a bit shallow because in the philosophy of science, some make the case, I think rightly, that all of science is correlational. We simply have weak ranging to strong correlations. For more on this see my video:

Now, the less than wonderful thing about this study is how it blames the students and completely overlooks an academic system that ties in with and feeds off the greater society, which we all know is corrupt as sin.

So if a professor emigrates from a crime-ridden country and has links with a rangy and ruthless mob of gangsters and spies, a study like this would give that professor a free pass while pointing the finger at students who cheat.

Myself, I wonder just how many profs are ‘clean’ and how many are ‘dirty.’ I bet if the facts came out, people would be not only amazed but discouraged.

Academia is the one place where very few question what’s going on inside its hallowed halls. Notable exceptions would be Broad and Wade’s Betrayers of the Truth and the odd little tidbit that we find on the web—those of us who really dig through the news, that is.

Some might say the study (at top of this post) overlooking corrupt and criminal professors who cheat is okay because it only defines itself as researching student cheaters. And yes, that is true, sort of. But it is also woefully incomplete and lays a bit of a guilt trip on the younger and more vulnerable among us who are paying out thousands and spending some of the best years of their lives for an education in a system that, I would argue, is sometimes rigged.

In other words, the biggest academic ‘cheats’ are all those professors who consciously perpetuate the big lie which arguably has spread through academia like a monstrous plague. And the very worst among those frauds and cheats are the barefaced criminals who hire only those junior rogues who won’t blow their cover and who are so morally warped that the senior criminal doesn’t feel guilty about pulling them into their web of deceit and immorality.

This may sound a bit far-fetched to some who naively believe in the purity and even sanctity of academia as if it were some kind of spinoff from a once holy Church.

But let’s be clear. Truth is often stranger than fiction. And I believe some shady corners of academia are fast becoming one of the biggest unreported scams of the 21st century.