60 million years of climate change drove the evolution and diversity of reptiles

Source: https://phys.org/news/2022-08-million-years-climate-drove-evolution.html

Opinion:

Researchers are still trying to figure out the specific dynamics but one thing seems clear. Climate change threatens some and favors the development of other species. More interesting, climate change can clear the path for a whole new type of evolutionary development. Recently I heard that the extinction of the dinosaurs made way for the rise of humanity.

So in a big picture sense, I think it’s fair to ask what climate change will really mean on planet Earth. Will humans mutate into something more ‘evolved’ or will we just freak out and kill each other (which sometimes seems to be the trend with weirdos like Putin and all his stooges planted around the world)?

Short term picture is of course bad for some folks. People living close to the sea tend to worry most. Must they move before coastal erosion or deadly floods consume their property? I don’t deny the seriousness of that. However, life is about change and most of us need to adapt to new circumstances, somewhere along the line. That adaptation can spur psycho-spiritual growth. Living in a comfortable rut isn’t always the best thing–personally and collectively.

To return to the big picture, sometimes I wonder if a massive asteroid hit and the Earth’s higher temperature from global warming is precisely what saves us from extinction. One theory is that when a large asteroid hits, the Earth is covered in dust which cools the planet. So in this case, a few extra degrees might help us from utterly freezing to death.

My point is that those who claim to ‘know’ the net effects of climate change are no different from religious believers who say they are ‘certain’ of their beliefs.

Belief, however, is just that. Belief.

I am not saying we should not try to mitigate climate change. But change really is the way things are. Even the distance of the Moon from the Earth is changing. So, to try too hard to make the Earth and our solar system a stable entity like a concrete courtyard is really just nuts.

Some obsessive people do want to control everything but that’s their neurosis and should not be everyone’s.